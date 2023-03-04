The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $197,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,950 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

