TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGTX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Wealth lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

