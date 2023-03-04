Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

