TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

NYSE TTI opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.