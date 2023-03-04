Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,381,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 7,784,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,786,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Tencent Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.12. 2,839,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.30. Tencent has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $52.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tencent from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

