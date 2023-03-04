Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 128.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $58,745.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,115 shares in the company, valued at $605,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.05 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

