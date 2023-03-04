TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

