TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Short Interest Update

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the January 31st total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TDCX by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TDCX by 5,628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDCX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.97. 37,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,566. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. TDCX has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.38.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

