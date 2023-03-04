TD Securities Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.50.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 1.7 %
CWB stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.21.
Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 37.76%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
