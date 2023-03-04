TD Securities Cuts ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATCO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
ATCO Price Performance
ACLLF stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. ATCO has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.
ATCO Increases Dividend
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.
