Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.15.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

