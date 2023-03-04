Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tapinator Stock Performance
Shares of Tapinator stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.40. Tapinator has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.
Tapinator Company Profile
