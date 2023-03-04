Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tapinator Stock Performance

Shares of Tapinator stock remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.40. Tapinator has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

