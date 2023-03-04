Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Taoping Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TAOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 7,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,391. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

