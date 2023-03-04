Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 1,621,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Talon Metals stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. 82,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,096. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon Metals (TLOFF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.