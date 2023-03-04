TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.84. 3,584,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,294,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after buying an additional 365,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Articles

