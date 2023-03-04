Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Brent Moen Sells 1,391 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $19,613.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Moen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36.

TCMD opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

