Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CFO Brent Moen Sells 1,391 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $19,613.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Brent Moen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36.
TCMD opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
