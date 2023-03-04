TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,860. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

