TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,860. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.69.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
