Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 15.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

