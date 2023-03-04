Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

SNV stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

