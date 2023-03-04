Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SNPS stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.50. 620,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

