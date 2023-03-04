Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Swvl by 1,313.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Swvl in the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Swvl in the third quarter worth $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Swvl by 370.4% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 896,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Swvl in the third quarter worth $6,985,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swvl Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SWVL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 65,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Swvl has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

