SVB Securities Cuts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $23.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

