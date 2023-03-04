Susan Weber Pomilia Sells 3,000 Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,562 shares in the company, valued at $411,424.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Weber Pomilia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,225 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $19,624.50.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $23,025.00.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

