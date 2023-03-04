Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Suncorp Group stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Suncorp Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNMCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Suncorp Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

