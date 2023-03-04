Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,868,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 1,961.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 980,646 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 1,317.4% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 228,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SMIH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.01.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.