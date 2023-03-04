Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in February

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,880 shares of company stock valued at $204,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 6,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.41. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

