Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,622.23 and approximately $496.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00040864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00220931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,355.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004857 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $135.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

