Strike (STRK) Price Tops $13.90 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $13.90 or 0.00062129 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $50.12 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,605,480 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

