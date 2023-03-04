Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. 2,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

