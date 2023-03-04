Stratasys’ (SSYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.
Stratasys Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.
Institutional Trading of Stratasys
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.