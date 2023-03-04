Stratasys’ (SSYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

