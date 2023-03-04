Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Holdings Lifted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Stratasys worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

