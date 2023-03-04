Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.93 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Several research firms recently commented on SRI. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.