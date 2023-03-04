Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.30 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRI. StockNews.com lowered Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday.

Stoneridge Price Performance

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 334,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,426. The firm has a market cap of $558.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

