StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 10,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

