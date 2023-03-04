StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.36. 10,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $59.99.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
