StockNews.com Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JCI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.