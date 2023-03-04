StockNews.com Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.