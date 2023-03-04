StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 1.5 %

NNVC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

