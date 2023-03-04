StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LCI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 12.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lannett by 115.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.