StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of LCI opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
