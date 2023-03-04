StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LAND. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

LAND opened at $18.06 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

