StockNews.com Downgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.32 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,596,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.