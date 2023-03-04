StockNews.com Downgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.32 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,041,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 620,320 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $4,596,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.