StockNews.com Downgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 151,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

