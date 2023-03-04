StockNews.com Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.4 %

BDX stock opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

