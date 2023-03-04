StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
VJET stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.59. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36.
voxeljet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.