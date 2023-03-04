StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spark Networks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

