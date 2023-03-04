StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.