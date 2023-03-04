Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Put Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 23,959 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,484% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,513 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,931,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,937,000 after buying an additional 1,016,157 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,859,000 after buying an additional 2,563,465 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,049,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

NYSE ZTO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

