Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $75.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZM. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.40.

ZM stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

