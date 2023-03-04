Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in February

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 995,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 405,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,851. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $550,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.