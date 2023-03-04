Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.29. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

About Sterling Check

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,905 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

