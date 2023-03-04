STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.95. 476,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,035. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

