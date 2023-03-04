Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.78.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STLC opened at C$60.40 on Friday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.20 and a 12 month high of C$60.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

